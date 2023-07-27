Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy raised a query in Rajya Sabha, to which, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar responded that when it comes to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the exam was conducted in a foolproof way and there is no question of any slip-ups, it was asserted, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking more about the same, the Union Minister of State clarified that for CUET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the temporary key was uploaded on the official website of CUET and 570 answers were shared by experts in various subjects. There were as many as 1,48,520 questions with 2,305 question papers for the 61 subjects.

As many as 3,886 answers were challenged by the students which were given in the key and currently, the subject experts are in the process of resolving them and sharing correct answers via the final answer key. When it comes to the results, it will be based on this final answer key.

For a non-refundable amount of Rs 200, students were given the chance to challenge temporary key. The amount goes into availing the services provided by the subject experts, it was informed.