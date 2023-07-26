Want to be a cricket umpire? Here's your chance to study to be one. First-ever education course, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Umpire Foundation Certificate, has been initiated by the council and this was announced on Monday, July 24, stated a report in ANI.

It is an entry-level course which will acquaint learners with the basic fundamentals of umpiring so that they gain the knowledge and confidence required to officiate games at the club level, as stated in a report by ANI.

This is a free-to-access online course that uses a micro-learning approach. This is a self-paced course and has short, sharp modules.

Speaking on the launch of the ICC’s first-ever certified umpire education course, General Manager – Development William Glenwright, commented, "The release of the ICC Umpire Foundation Certificate represents a landmark moment in the development of the sport. With better access to education courses than ever before, the ICC continues its commitment to improving the playing experience for participants around the world."

"This course complements the other resources we have launched over the last two years to drive a better standard of coaches, umpires and curators in member nations," he added.

Further, courses are also scheduled to be released later in 2023, including the ICC Coaching Course Level 2.