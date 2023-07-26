Today, Wednesday, July 26, the Educational Testing Service (ETS), the body which conducts the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), launched a mobile application which will help all those aspiring to take TOEFL to prepare for the new and shorter version of the English exam, as stated in a report by PTI.

The shorter version of the TOEFL goes live today, July 26.

Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), TOEFL iBT aspirants can prepare themselves better via the app which was launched, called the TOEFL Go app.

Sachin Jain, Country Head, ETS India and South Asia, shared how aspirants can acquaint themselves with the new format and get feedback and coaching.

TOEFL Go is available on both mobile and desktop and with its help, aspirants can prepare for all four sections, namely, reading, listening, speaking and writing. The scoring is AI-powered and uses the same rubrics as the TOEFL test itself. They will also receive invaluable tips.

The new version of the exam will take under two hours to complete and candidates can see their official score release date right after they complete the test.

Over 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries accept TOEFL.