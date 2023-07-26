The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has written to Telangana’s Health Minister T Harish Rao, after the recent update by the Andhra Pradesh government stating that Telangana students will not be eligible for reservation anymore.

As per a recent notification released by the Andhra Pradesh government on July 15, Telangana students will not be eligible for 15 per cent of unreserved category seats, which has been increased in Andhra Pradesh after June 2, 2014, and in new colleges established thereafter.

The association, in their statement released on July 24, highlighted that on the other hand, the Telangana government has not done the same for students from Andhra Pradesh, posing a “significant disadvantage” to the Telangana students.

“The Telangana government has only mentioned that reservations will not be given for new seats. However, in older institutes like Osmania, they will still be given reservations. Our only demand is that it should be fair for all. If a reservation is being removed, it should be removed for both states because otherwise, it puts Telangana students at a disadvantage,” Dr Kaushik Pinjarala, President, T-JUDA, told EdexLive.

The association has requested the state health minister to look into this matter and take necessary actions to ensure fair and transparent admission processes for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students.