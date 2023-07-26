A case has been registered against an assistant professor from a private engineering college, ATME College of Engineering, located in Mysuru city. It was alleged that the assistant professor collected Rs 25 lakh from students as college fees, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Students of ATME College of Engineering filed a complaint regarding the same and based on this complaint, the Varuna police proceeded to book a case against Harshita, the assistant professor.

In the complaint, it was stated by the students that though assistant professor Harshita collected the amount and issued a receipt for the same, she has not remitted the money to the college.

A case under PC sections 468 (forgery), 471 (dishonesty) and 420 (cheating) has been booked against her.

Chairman of ATME College of Engineering, L Arun Kumar, shared that as soon as the issue was brought to the notice, an internal inquiry was carried out and the assistant professor was suspended.

For police investigation, the college has even submitted a written statement along with details like the amount that the assistant professor collected.

Excess fee collection in private colleges is common. For instance, just yesterday, July 26, a Himachal Pradesh private university was asked to refund excess fees charged from two MBBS students.