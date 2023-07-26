As students and civil society around the country protest to demand justice for the victims of sexual violence in Manipur, about 500 students from Aringar Anna Arts and Science College and Dr MGR Government Women's Arts College in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu have also joined the voices. They urged the Centre to ensure the safety of women in India, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"It is scary to see the situation in Manipur right now and what is the guarantee that such things will not happen in other places of the country?" asked a 19-year-old BCom student from the women's college.

As per official sources, the protesting students refrained from attending any classes on Tuesday, July 26. A professor from the same college, on the condition of anonymity, shared that it is a collective anger and fear that compelled them to protest, especially the female students.

Placards that stated, "We condemn the ruling BJP government for causing brutal, harassment against tribal women in Manipur", were carried by the students.

Recently, a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral post-which, several arrests have been made in connection to the video.