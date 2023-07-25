After the sit-in protest by the students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the university has reduced the application fees for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG).

A sit-in protest was organised by the university's student union against exorbitant fees being charged by the university, communal forces on campus, lack of transparency in the interview process for PhD admissions, absence of a Controller of Examination (CE) and so on.

The application fee for CUET UG and PG has been reduced to Rs 300 for the Unreserved category from the previous Rs 600. For students from the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category and Other Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category, the fees have been reduced to Rs 200 from Rs 550 and Rs 400, respectively. Lastly, the fees has been reduced from Rs 275 to Rs 125 for students from SC, ST and PwD categories.





The same has been confirmed by university officials as well.

Additionally, the university has also ensured that no extra charges will be applied for submitting a second application for another course.

Updates on sit-in protest

The student union, however, added that the UoH administration remains reluctant to appoint a new CE in charge.

"The current situation, with one person handling both the Registrar and Controller of Examinations offices, is causing confusion regarding the release of exam results and other matters of academic interest. The administration has assured us that a new CE will be appointed in two months. However, there is no assurance about when a new in-charge CE will be appointed,” the student union has said.

They added that the sit-in protest will continue until an assurance is given about the appointment of a new CE.