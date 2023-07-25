The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has updated its curricula for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its Director VK Tewari announced.

Tewari said, while speaking at a press conference, that one of the major initiatives undertaken by IIT Kharagpur, in light of NEP 2020, has been multidisciplinary research in science, technology, management and law, reported PTI.

"IIT Kharagpur is now adding a new dimension by starting an MBBS programme at the BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology," he said on Monday, July 24.

In the UG and PG curricula, the choice of electives has been broadened and interdisciplinary dual-degree programmes have also been introduced, he added.

The UG programmes at IIT Kharagpur had eight weeks of summer internship and this can now be extended to eight months of research or industry internship, added PTI.

IIT Kharagpur has set up an international student office, and is making efforts to increase the admission of international students in the institute, Tewari said. Moreover, he added, internships have also been proposed for PG programmes.

IIT Kharagpur, located in Kharagpur, West Bengal, was established in 1951 and was the first IIT to be established. Over the years, the institute has diversified with offerings in management, law, architecture, humanities and so on.