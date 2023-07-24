Schools in the Kanubari sub-division of Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh have been closed temporarily upon instructions by the district administration following the outbreak of conjunctivitis, reported PTI.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease," Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego said in a circular.

According to the doctors, the disease is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another, the DC added.



What is conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses. Redness, itching, excessive tearing and a gritty feeling in the eye are some of the common symptoms of this disease. It can spread easily through direct or indirect contact with an infected person's eye secretions, contaminated objects or respiratory droplets.

To prevent the further spread of the disease, the health authorities have recommended frequent hand washing, avoiding touching the eyes, maintaining personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and isolating infected individuals, added PTI.

The circular for the closure of schools was issued following reports from the Kanubari Block Education Officer (BEO).

Longding DDSE Taje Jilen said that the number of students affected by the disease so far has not been determined yet.

According to an official communique, a suspected conjunctivitis outbreak has been reported in several schools in West Siang district.