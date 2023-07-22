Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, July 22, flagged off two more batches of government school principals to the Principals Academy in Singapore for updating their professional knowledge and expertise in education. The state is on the threshold of ushering in a new revolution by imparting quality education to government school students, he said.

The batch consisted of 72 principals. Out of them, 92-93 per cent are visiting abroad for the first time, Mann said. The chief minister added that the principals were being sent to Singapore in batches in line with the guarantee given by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab Assembly polls to ensure quality education, as per a report by PTI.



These endeavours are solely aimed at reversing the trend of brain drain in the state and channelising the unbounded energy of youth in a positive direction, Mann said further. "The day is not far when students from Punjab will excel in every field and bring laurels for the state," he added.

During their training, the school principals will be equipped with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad. After their return, they will share the practices with students and their colleagues, thereby, ensuring that students get acquainted with the pattern of study on foreign shores. The chief minister said it is a proud moment for him as these principals would act as agents of change in the education sector in the coming times.

The first batch of principals had gone to Singapore in February and the second batch in March. Mann said that after their five-day training, the third and fourth batches of principals will return to the country on July 29, as per PTI.