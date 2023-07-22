The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has launched a new Neuroscience initiative to promote research in the field. The Jay Pullur Neuroscience Initiative was launched in memory of Jay Pullur, an alumnus, in a ceremony held at IIT Kanpur’s Outreach Auditorium on Friday, July 21.

The initiative aims to provide "state-of-the-art infrastructure that will bring together Neuroscience-related research activities between the departments of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Cognitive Science, and the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology," as stated in a press release shared by the institute.

Additionally, the Jay Pullur Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Laboratory in the institute's Cognitive Science Department, and the Jay Pullur Reading Room at the PK Kelkar Library, were inaugurated under this initiative. Nirmala Pullur, wife of the Late Jay Pullur, contributed Rs 5 crore towards the project.

"Mr Jay Pullur’s desire to put India on the global map of excellence in Science and Technology will be furthered through this initiative," Nirmala stated at the event, adding that the initiative will inspire generations.

The laboratory will work in the domain of Brain Mapping and Stimulation, and the Reading Room will house new furniture and systems. Part of the endowment fund will also nurture Neuroscience research through lecture series, student scholarships and provide travel grants to the researchers. "This will enhance the scope of research and learning for Neuroscience students and research scholars," the release says.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “With the establishment of the Jay Pullur Neuroscience Initiative, we embark on a transformative journey in Neuroscience research at IIT Kanpur. A significant portion of the contribution has enabled the upgradation of the PK Kelkar Library with the renovation of the reading room as the Jay Pullur Reading Room. This will offer the students more comfort and ease for accessing the library facilities."

Prof Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur, along with Vijay Pullur, brother of the late alumnus, and other Pullur family members were also present at the event.