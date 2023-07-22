Today, July 22, Saturday, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad will be organising its 22nd Convocation ceremony at Global Peace Auditorium, Brahmakumaris Shanti Sarovar at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is going to deliver the convocation address, as informed via a communique from the institute.

Kailash Satyarthi is a social reformer who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 along with Pakistani educationist activist, Malala Yousafzai.

Between 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, students will have the chance to click pictures. The proceedings begin from 2 pm onwards. Convocation venue doors will be closed by 1.30 pm in order to start the academic procession without any disturbance to the programme. The ceremony is expected to go on till 6.00 pm after which, refreshments will be served.

The programme schedule involves welcome address, Saraswati Vandana, director's address, granting of PhD degrees, presentation of medals and awards, chairman's address, convocation address by Kailash Satyarthi, Deeksha invocation and admission to degrees, vote of thanks and rendition of the National Anthem.

The dress code for men is kurta pyjama or kurta dhoti and for women it is sari or alwar kameez. The colour code is off-white or pale cream and the material should be handloom cotton or silk. Angavastrams will be provided by the institute.