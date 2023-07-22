Aspirants of competitive exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in Punjab have good news awaiting them. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today, Saturday, July 22, announced that his government will soon open eight modern training centres to impart coaching for such exams.

The proposed centres will provide quality training for free so that candidates can become officers of the central services and serve the country. While chairing a meeting in Chandigarh, Mann expressed concerns over the declining ratio of Punjab candidates in the central services, especially in the exams conducted by the UPSC, as per a report by PTI.

He further observed that despite having great talent, youngsters of the state were not able to crack these exams firstly due to their inclination towards going abroad and secondly, due to a dearth of quality coaching. Mann added that his government was committed to reverse this trend, according to an official statement.



The chief minister said that the state has a glorious legacy of producing ace bureaucrats who contributed to the socio-economic development of the country. The sole aim of opening these centres is to ensure that Punjabi youngsters sit in high offices and serve the country, he added. Apart from ensuring regular training at these centres, the state government is also mulling to launch online training for UPSC aspirants, as per PTI.