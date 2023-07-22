A protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to show support for Aditya Prabhu, a 19-year-old student of PES University in Bengaluru who died by suicide on July 17.

The protest will be organised on Sunday, July 23 from 10 am onwards. It was announced by an Instagram account ‘justiceforadityaprabhu’ which is supposedly created by the deceased’s mother.

“Let us all come together and fight for our beloved Aditya and for all the students out there who have either gone through episodes of mental harassment in the past or may do so in the future at their respective universities, ESPECIALLY at PES University, Bangalore,” the Instagram post read.

Aditya died by suicide on Monday, July 17, after jumping from the eighth floor of a building on the college campus. Reportedly, the college had accused Aditya of using unfair means during the examination.

The incident caught the attention of netizens when a post made by the aforementioned Instagram account went viral. Following that, a number of people have shown virtual support for the deceased’s family and have demanded strict actions to be taken against the college authorities.

In the Instagram post, the deceased’s mother has accused the college authorities of mental harassment and abetment of suicide.

A case has also been registered with the Girinagar police and further investigations into the matter are currently underway.