Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) along with All India Pre and Para Clinical Medicos Association (AIPCMA) will organise a peaceful protest tomorrow, July 20, Thursday, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the appointment of non-medicos as faculty members in medical colleges.

For the same, FORDA has requested all the MD/MS pre and para-clinical faculty members and residents of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology and Microbiology to gather for a peaceful protest.

In this regard, FORDA's tweet read, "M.Sc students SHOULD NOT be allowed to become FACULTY in MEDICAL COLLEGES (pre & paraclinical)

WHERE WILL DOCTORS GO?!

Stiff competition, less seats, contractual posts and now 30% seats for outsiders.

@NMC_IND

DONT WIPE OUT THEIR FUTURE!

Requesting

@MoHFW_INDIA

to NOT ALLOW this travesty to happen!"

While speaking to EdexLive, FORDA's president Dr Aviral Mathur said, "We extend our complete support to AIPCMA in fighting against MSc students being appointed as faculty for medical education." Further, disclosing more details, he claims that official meetings within the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the same concern are going on.

Additionally, "A few members of NMC are against this move and term it as an injustice," he adds.

Similarly, the Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) has written to the Chairman, of NMC today, "Requesting the Appointment of only Medical Postgraduates as Teachers in Medical Colleges."

"We believe that maintaining the high standard of medical education requires appointing only medical postgraduates as faculty members, considering the availability of numerous qualified individuals in the pre and paraclinical fields. We kindly request you to support this approach and resist the appeal made by nonmedical graduates. The current non-medical postgraduate faculties in medical colleges can be adjusted within the 15% limit already notified by the NMC," the statement released by PGIMER read.