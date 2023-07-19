The mock test which was scheduled on July 28 with regard to the newly introduced National Exit Test (NExT) is now cancelled. According to an official notification by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 18, Tuesday, the registration fee of Rs 2,000 would be refunded to the students.

"It is hereby informed that as per communication received from NMC and the decision of the competent authority, the Mock/ Practice Test of National Exit Test (NEXT) scheduled to be held on 28th July 2023 stands cancelled," the notice reads.

"The refund process of registration fees of candidates who have registered and paid fees for the Mock/ Practice National Exit Test (NEXT) has been initiated, and the registration fee will be refunded in due course of time in the respective account from which payment was made," the document adds.

"Please visit the website www.next.aiimsexams.ac.in as all Important Notices/Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates etc. will only be uploaded on the website," it says further. The notice comes in the wake of thousands of queries on the mock test pouring in from students. Aspirants had been wondering if the mock test would be held as scheduled or not, and if the latter stands true, they questioned about the refund of the fee.

Notably, the NExT exam was officially cancelled for the 2019 MBBS batch earlier this month, a few days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke in that regard, during an interaction session with students at AIIMS Raipur. Later, it was deferred till further notice.