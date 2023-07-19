At the Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the student well-being desk is now operational, declared a press release from the university today, July 19, Wednesday. This has been set up at the New Lecture Theatre Complex Building of the institute, on the ground floor, it was informed.

Members of the faculty will be physically present at the desk from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm on all working days. wellbeing.isc@bhu.ac.in — this is the dedicated email ID that has been created for students' benefit.

Via this initiative, students will be able to make the most of one-on-one counselling that can guide them when it comes to formulating healthy behaviours and more importantly, managing their physical as well as mental health. It will also help them manoeuvre academics and keep stress at bay.

As a part of the Student Well-Being Initiative, the student well-being desk was launched by the institute so that they can support and offer the required guidance to students not only when it comes to their academic pursuits but also when it comes to their psychological, emotional, physical and mental well-being.

Since stress levels among students is on the rise, such initiatives offer students a helping hand when it comes to managing their stress.