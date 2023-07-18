On Monday, July 17, over 30 female students from SR Prime Junior College in Bhattupally village were taken to a private hospital on Hunter Road in Hanamkonda due to symptoms of food poisoning, reports The New Indian Express. The incident occurred sometime in the morning.

The college administration, headed by G Srinivas Reddy, promptly arranged for the students to be transported to a private hospital upon learning about their illness, states the report. Simultaneously, the parents of the affected students were informed of the situation. The students had consumed chicken curry and sambar rice for dinner on Sunday night at the college hostel mess.

Reddy explained to The New Indian Express, “The students began vomiting and complaining about abdominal pain today morning. Some of them brought this to the notice of the hostel warden who in turn alerted us."

Sources revealed that the hostel staff initially attempted to manage the situation by providing tablets to the students, but the medication had no effect. Subsequently, all the students began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting.

Officials inquire

Upon learning of the incident, the Hanamkonda District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) inquired about the situation and instructed the medical staff to ensure the affected students received the best possible treatment.

The Hanamkonda Additional District Medical and Health Officer, Dr T Madhan Mohan Rao, along with his team, rushed to the private hospital where the students were undergoing treatment. Speaking to media persons, he said that the parents need not worry as an expert medical team was providing treatment to affected students. As soon as the students were admitted, the team began attending to them.

As per the report, Dr Rao mentioned that 12 girls were being closely observed and would be discharged from the hospital after 24 hours, as they were all out of danger.

Furthermore, he disclosed that he had inspected the college mess and collected food samples for testing. "Based on the report, we will take action," he said.