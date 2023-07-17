A student from Salem, who secured the first rank under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students, expressed her ambition to become a doctor and help those in need, on Sunday, July 16, reports The New Indian Express. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) rank cum merit list 2023 for MBBS and BDS admission was released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research on Sunday. Krithika CK, hailing from Salem, obtained the top rank under the reservation category, scoring 569 marks in the NEET exam.

In an interview with TNIE, Krithika CK shared her educational journey, stating, "I studied up to Class XI at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem. As I studied well there, I was selected for the Government Model High School for Girls in Salem. I was given special training there. I completed Class XII and wrote NEET in the academic year 2021-2022. But got only 211 marks and did not get a seat. However, I did not give up and studied from home. The special training given to me by the Tamil Nadu government during my schooling was helpful. I wrote NEET this year with confidence and got 569 marks."

She further added, “I am happy that I got topper in 7.5 % horizontal reservation for government school students. My ambition is to become a doctor and help the poor. This thought came to me after seeing the tragedies faced by the public during the COVID-19 period."

Krithika CK belongs to Peeragoundanur village in Pethanaickenpalayam, Salem district. Her mother, Kalaiselvi, works as a typist in the Attur court.