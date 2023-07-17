Annually, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee presents Research Awards to honour the work of researchers in their respective careers. This year, Research Awards 2022 were announced. Instituted when the university was established, these awards are open to all nationals and winners hail from different educational institutions worldwide, as stated in a press release put out by IIT Roorkee.

There are five awards in various categories.

Dr Kanishka Biswas, the recipient of the Khosla National Award (Sciences) is Professor in the New Chemistry Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, with research interests focused on renewable energy and clean environment.

Dr RP Saini, awarded with the HRED Hydro & Renewable Energy Award was Professor in Hydro and Renewable Energy Department at IIT Roorkee.

Prof DP Kanungo is declared the AS Arya Disaster Prevention Award winner. Prof Kanungo is the Chief Scientist & Group Leader of the Geo-Hazard Risk Reduction Group of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee.

Dr Deepankar Choudhury, Professor IIT Bombay, won the Gopal Ranjan Technology Award. He served as an Adjunct Professor of the AcSIR of CSIR laboratories (connected to CSIR-CBRI Roorkee) of India. He is the only Geotechnical Engineer of India who is an elected Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), the oldest Science Academy of India.

Dr Satish Chandra awarded with SR Mehra Memorial Award. He is a Professor in Civil Engineering Department at IIT Roorkee. He has been working in the areas of Highway Capacity and Bituminous Material Characterisation.