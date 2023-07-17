After the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras announced its overseas campus in Zanzibar last week, IIT Delhi is now all set to open its offshore campus in Abu Dhabi! A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) on Saturday, July 15, in this regard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in the internationalisation of India's education," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, as per a report by PTI.

"An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.

While Master's degree courses will be offered at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus from January next year, the Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024, according to PTI.

Notably, the IIT Madras' Zanzibar campus "will open its doors in October 2023 with a batch of 50 Undergraduate students and 20 Master’s students. For the first year, the institution will offer Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses," as per the official IIT Madras website.