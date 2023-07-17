All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) held a protest in front of Crawford Hall of Mysore University today, July 17, demanding the postponement of degree examinations of the university. The demonstration witnessed the participation of numerous students from Maharani, Vidyavardhak, Sharada Vilasa and other affiliated colleges.

District President of AIDSO, Subhash, addressed the protest. He said that the classes of graduate students of Mysore University started recently, with only two months of course completed. Further, a significant portion of the syllabus remains incomplete in various subjects. Expressing worry over the university's decision to conduct exams hastily, Subhash criticised the lack of preparation time given to the students, citing it as an inherently anti-student approach.

“...Classes had to be conducted completely for the semester i.e. 4 months. Conducting exams for only 2 months classes is undemocratic and inconvenient for students,” states the press release shared with EdexLive.

Furthermore, the leaders and students expressed their disappointment with the university's decision to use colleges for elections.

In the best interests of the students, AIDSO demanded that the university administration postpone the exams by at least 15 days and ensure a reasonable gap between each examination.

During the protest, AIDSO office bearers, including Nithin, Chandrika, Chandana, Hema, Rakshita, as well as students Chetan, Nagaraj, Vijay, Raju, Suhail, Santosh, Shiva, Ratan, and Sunil, actively participated and lent their voices to the cause.

A letter of appeal, outlining the students' concerns and demands, was submitted to the University Examination Registrar by the AIDSO representatives.