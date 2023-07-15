Students, sitting is the new poison. And studies can force us to sit for longer hours, not to forget long classes and other such instances. But don't worry, you can always turn to yoga asanas for relief.

Here's a list of exercises that you can practice:

Child's Pose: This pose is a great way to relax and release tension. To do child's pose, start on your hands and knees, then slowly lower your hips down to your heels. Rest your forehead on the ground and extend your arms forward

Downward-Facing Dog: This pose is a great way to stretch your back and hamstrings. To do a downward-facing dog, start on your hands and knees, then slowly straighten your legs and lift your hips up into the air. Keep your back straight and your core engaged

Plank Pose: This pose is a great way to strengthen your core and improve your balance. To do plank pose, start in a push-up position, then lift your knees off the ground and straighten your arms. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.

Warrior Pose I: This pose is a great way to improve your balance and coordination. To do Warrior Pose I, start in a lunge position with your right leg forward and your left leg back. Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the ground

Tree Pose: This pose is a great way to improve your balance and focus. To do tree pose, start standing upright. Then, bend your right knee and place your right foot on your left thigh. Keep your core engaged and your spine straight

Bridge Pose: This pose is a great way to stretch your back and hamstrings. To do bridge pose, start lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Raise your hips up off the ground until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders

Seated Twist: This pose is a great way to stretch your spine and relieve back pain. To do a seated twist, start sitting upright with your legs crossed. Bring your right hand behind your back and reach for your left foot. Gently twist your torso to the right

Cat-Cow Pose: This pose is a great way to stretch your spine and improve your flexibility. To do a cat-cow pose, start on your hands and knees. As you inhale, arch your back and look up towards the ceiling. As you exhale, round your back and tuck your chin towards your chest

Savasana: This pose is a great way to relax and de-stress. To do savasana, lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms at your sides. Close your eyes and focus on your breath.

Breathing Exercises: There are many different breathing exercises that can be done for relaxation and stress relief.

These are just a few of the many yoga exercises that students can do.