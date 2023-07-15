The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 results were announced today, July 15, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In a series of tweets, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "In subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History, and Political Science, more than 1000 students got 100 percentile scores. NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities."

CUET UG 2023 is the second edition which was held in nine phases from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in 295 cities in India, including 23 cities that were outside India. Surabhi Sahai, CEO of Possible Education, Lucknow says "We have many 100 percentile students. The magnitude of the results of this edition in comparison with the previous edition remains the same." Further, she adds that the question papers were tougher than the last edition. On the other hand, Sreejith A, English Aptitude Trainer from Prep Academy, Kerala opines, "The question paper was similar for both the editions. However, the competition and number of students who appeared for the exam is high this time."

When asked what is the reaction of students after the results were out, Sahai said, "The first question which appears in a student's mind is, 'Am I going to get the college I applied for?'." Disclosing the number of students from his academy who cleared the exam, Sreejith said, "About 72 out of 80 students from the one-year preparation programme cleared the exam, while the students who cleared the exam after undertaking a crash course of two months are 40 out of 60." Our students required more coaching in logical reasoning and data interpretation, he added.

What about cut-offs this year?

Sahai thinks the cut-off will remain the same as there are several students who scored 100 percentile. "Although this won't be a problem when it comes to getting into prestigious colleges, the colleges will have a tough time selecting the students," she adds. In contrast, Sreejith believes, "The cut-off rate will increase and those who scored more than 93% will get into Delhi University. The remaining ones will get into Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and so on," he added.

Comparison between 2022 and 2023

To recall, the first edition of CUET UG faced several many challenges, that is, technical glitches, delays in the release of admit cards, changes in the centre at the eleventh hour and so on. "This year, it was better and it is improving," adds Sahai. Further, she points out that if the NTA's focus is to make it easy for students to get into the college they aspire for, then this is not met in this edition either as this time too, there are several 100 percentile students and many variables which decide which college they will get into.

Sreejith opines, "The universities have prepared well for this edition compared to last year." Further, "When the answer key was out, there were a lot of dubious answers. Following the students' protest, the NTA corrected the answers. However, now with the results being out, the students have forgotten those concerns," she added.