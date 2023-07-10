With only two days left to submit forms, job aspirants for the Bihar teachers' recruitment exam have demanded an extension of the deadline. The demand comes as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website has been down since June 25, making it impossible for the aspirants to fill out and submit their forms, as stated in a report by IANS.



Many aspirants have completed the registration work but are yet to submit their forms and make payment. Some of the aspirants claimed that their photographs were not uploaded clearly, while others said that errors were appearing as the server was down.



Speaking on this, a student leader from Patna Dilip Kumar said, "The BPSC should consider the problems of aspirants due to server down issue. Hence, time should be given to them for filing the form. So, we are demanding an extension of the date from BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad and the education department."

Bihar government has come up with 1.70 lakh posts for government teachers from Classes I to XII. And the exam will be conducted by the BPSC from August 24 to 27, as stated in a report by IANS.