A notification regarding admission into MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) in both government and private colleges under the competent authority quota for the academic year 2023-2024 was released by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Those candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 have been invited to apply for admission online for undergraduate (UG) medical and dental courses as well.

The notification released includes information about online registration for web-based counselling to determine the state merit position for admission into competent authority quota seats only. Via the KNRUHS website, the number of seats available under the competent authority quota in all categories as well as the seat matrix for the academic year 2023-24 will be informed before web options for counselling.

Candidates are required to meet the minimum qualifying score in the NEET UG-2023 examination for MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates can register online and upload scanned original certificates on the website tsmedadm.tsche.in from 8.00 am on July 7 to 6.00 pm on July 14.