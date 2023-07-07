The students of the final year of Dr Radha Krishnana Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, have concluded their silent protest against the National Exit Test (NExT), which went on for a week. This protest was concluded after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Raipur said that NExT will not be applicable to the final-year students of the MBBS batch of 2019, stated a report in PTI.

However, the protesting students demanded that the test should not be applicable to any batch and that they will be moving court regarding the same. This was revealed when students were talking to the media outside the campus today, Friday, July 7.



The spokesperson of the protesting students also added that they should be given degrees as well as licenses and registration to practice.

NExT was introduced as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam which would be merged with Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) as well as National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). The National Medical Commission had intended to start the exam with the final-year students of the 2019 MBBS batch.

NExT is being proposed to be conducted in two batches — Step 1 and Step 2. The tentative dates given are May and November, with no clarity on which year.



Students had opposed the exam due to the sudden announcement, insufficient time to prepare, no clarity over pattern or syllabus and more.