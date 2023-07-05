The world is facing a number of challenges when it comes to sustainability, including climate change, water scarcity and pollution. These challenges are complex and require a multi-pronged approach to address.

Engineering can play a key role in solving these challenges by developing new technologies and processes that are more sustainable. “There is a need for people to be environmentally sustainable, initially it would be cost-intensive but it would come down in the future,” says K Santham, a member of the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI), Hyderabad.

When we say sustainable future, how do we define it and what do we mean by it? According to Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Anjal Prakash: A vision of long-term viability and harmony between human activities and the environment is referred to as a sustainable future. It requires a commitment to satisfying current requirements without jeopardising the ability of subsequent generations to satisfy their own requirements. Sustainability covers a wide range of topics, including economic, social and environmental aspects. It places an emphasis on the responsible use and preservation of natural resources, the promotion of renewable energy, the mitigation of climate change, the protection of biodiversity and the adoption of eco-friendly practices. Equality in development, social justice and the well-being of communities all over the world are also necessary for a sustainable future. It necessitates a shift toward sustainable lifestyles and systems, innovative solutions and collective action.

“The point of being sustainable is to ensure that resources are safeguarded for the future. Engineers can look into this,” said M Padmaja, Assistant Professor, Environmental Engineering, Osmania University (OU). She opined that engineers should keep looking for new ways to remain sustainable.

“Once they do so, the big firms will ape this technique and lead the way for smaller firms to do so too,” she added.

Remember, after all, sustainable engineering is the practice of designing and building products, systems and infrastructure that meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Sustainable engineering takes into account the environmental, social and economic impacts of a project and seeks to minimise these impacts to a great extent.

How are colleges keeping the environment in mind when it comes to curriculum and teaching?

Understanding the importance of being sustainable, engineering colleges in the state have taken up the mantle of imparting environmentally sound education to students.

“We are providing new courses on being environmentally sound in engineering studies. The students are taught how to use work waste like flyash in their creations. There are a few projects that the students have taken up which are environmentally sound,” said Dr V Venkat Ramayya,

Associate Professor, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT). To elucidate his plan further, Dr Ramayya said that MGIT has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for further credence.

Similarly, the teaching staff of GITAM has vowed that they have inculcated new syllabi, to impart students with environmentally-sound syllabi.

The role of engineers in sustainability

Engineers have a critical role to play when it comes to sustainability. They are the ones who design and build the products, systems and infrastructure that we use every day. By incorporating sustainability principles into their work, engineers can help to create a more sustainable future.

“The future of engineering and sustainability is bright. As the world becomes more aware of the need for sustainability, engineers will be in high demand to develop new technologies and processes that help to address these challenges,” said Dr G Sreedhar, Associate Professor, KLH, Hyderabad campus.

Engineers are already making a difference in the field of sustainability. For example, engineers have developed new technologies for generating renewable energy, such as solar and wind power. They have also developed new ways to conserve water and reduce waste.

As the world continues to face sustainability challenges, the need for engineers will only grow. Engineers who are skilled in sustainable engineering will be in high demand.

Engineering and sustainability are two fields that are increasingly converging. As the world becomes more aware of the need for sustainability, engineers will play an increasingly important role in developing new technologies and processes that help to address these challenges.

“If you are interested in a career in engineering, I encourage you to consider the field of sustainable engineering. It is a field that is growing rapidly, and it offers the opportunity to make a real difference in the world,” said Prof Tharun Dolla, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department, GITAM University.

This brings us to the million-dollar question, what is the cost of sustainability?

According to Anjal Prakash, it is real and is necessary. “The expense of taking environmental considerations into account is real.

It may be necessary to make additional expenditures, modify practices and adopt sustainable technology when taking the environment into consideration throughout decision-making processes. Although these actions have up-front expenses, they can have long-term advantages," he says.

The prof goes on to explain, "It's crucial to understand that there might be far higher costs associated with disregarding the environment. Negative effects include resource depletion, pollution-related health problems and biodiversity loss. Furthermore, the negative effects of climate change, such as extreme weather occurrences and ecological disturbance, may have far-reaching economic and societal repercussions. As a result, taking the environment into account is crucial for long-term sustainability,” he says.