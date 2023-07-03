At the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) held today, Monday, July 3, the institute bid farewell to another batch of stellar students. The ceremony held at the institute’s auditorium was presided by Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur and the chief guest was NR Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman emeritus, Infosys.



A total of 2,127 students were conferred degrees during the convocation. The degrees awarded included 236 PhDs, 15 MTech-PhDs (Joint Degree), 483 MTechs, 739 BTechs, 21 MBAs, 16 MDes, 51 MS (by Research), 40 PGPEX-VLFM, one Diploma of IIT (DIIT), 151 MSc (two-year course), 18 Double Majors, 125 Dual Degrees, 14 MS-PDs (MS part of the Dual Degree), 149 BSs, and 68 eMasters degree programmes.



The dignitaries congratulated the students on successfully completing their degrees. The IT industry tycoon Murthy, who is also an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, spoke on the importance of an individual’s contribution to the growth of the nation and the best way to use this knowledge and experience is to share it for a better cause.



While addressing the students he urged, “Let us cultivate a culture of excellence, openness, and patriotism, and create a civilised society where public interest takes precedence over personal gains. In every role we assume, whether as journalists, professionals, bureaucrats, politicians, or global citizens, let us strive for truth, honesty, and progress. Together, let us embark on this remarkable journey, knowing that the hopes of our nation rest upon us."



The institution also conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree, the highest honorary academic degree from the institute, upon three personalities in recognition of their exemplary achievements. The recipients included MC Mary Kom (Indian amateur boxer and politician), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty (Chairperson and Founder, Narayana Health) and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairperson, Tata Sons).