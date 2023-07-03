The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released a notice on July 3 which stated that the results of ICAI CA Inter, Final exams 2023 will be out on July 5. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05* July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," the notice read.

"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," it added. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam, will be able to download their results from the official website.

Steps to check CA Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org



2. On the homepage, select the link which says ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final



3. Login with the necessary details



4. Click on submit



5. Your results will appear on the screen



6. Check the results



7. Download for future reference



Taking to Twitter, CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal posted, “CA final & Inter result will be announced on 5th July https://resource.cdn. icai.org/74992exam030723.pdf"



To recall, the Inter examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. Following this, the final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.