Pandian interacting with the students and teachers of Secondary Board High School in Cuttack on Friday, June 30 I EXPRESS

VK Pandian, 5T Secretary, visited the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack on Friday, June 30, and took stock of its first phase transformation works. Further, Pandian inspected the smart classrooms and interacted with the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

After garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das installed on the school's premises, the 5T secretary held a discussion with the alumni about the development and transformation of the school into a model school of the state.

Further, he instructed to expedite work for the construction of the new building comprising 11 classrooms and a science laboratory which was being done at a cost of Rs 6 crore.



While the director and HR of Aditya Birla Group Santrupt Misra, who is also an alumnus of the school provided Rs 2 crore, the state government sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the purpose. Among others, collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani was present, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



What si the 5T programme?

Transparency, technology, teamwork, time and transportation — these are what make the 5T programme conceptualised and executed to transform education in the state of Odisha.