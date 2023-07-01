The medical student unit of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College filed a police complaint over the leakage of a petition from the principal's office which was filed by a group of students demanding a change in dress code in the operation theatre. Upset with the way the letter was handled, the students are demanding that the person responsible for the leak be identified and punished, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The leaked document contained the names of the seven students who approached the principal, and its dissemination has affected their personal freedom. Moreover, the students believe the leak was orchestrated with vested interests and has fueled the spread of communal hatred.

After submitting the letter to the principal, the letter surfaced on the social media handles of a BJP spokesperson. Further, Principal Dr Linette J Morris has initiated an internal investigation to identify those responsible for the leak.

In response to the incident, Health Minister Veena George emphasised that decisions regarding protocols in operation theatres should be guided by medical experts focused on ensuring patient safety, rather than being influenced by political factors.

Students meet principal

The seven students from the Muslim community approached the principal with a demand to allow them to wear long-sleeved jackets and surgical hoods for religious reasons in surgery, on Monday, June 26. In response, the principal has decided to establish an expert committee to examine the request.

Showing solidarity with the students advocating for a dress code, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) denounced the controversy as an attempt to fuel Islamophobia and promote communal polarisation, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.