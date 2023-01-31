A tribal girl, C Arathi, from Munderi tribal settlement in Attappadi, who excelled in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), bagged admission to the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in Kochi. Arathi belongs to the primitive Kattunaiker tribe and is the daughter of the late Chandran and Leela of Appankaapu colony, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

She secured the 43rd rank among the Scheduled Tribe students in the all-India examination and third rank at the state level. Further, she was a student at Model Residential School in Attappadi and received CLAT coaching from District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). In the year 2021, the DLSA started offering coaching to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students to empower them through education.

Additionally, the classes were taken jointly by Dr Jayshankar, the legal studies centre head of Central Law University in Tiruvalla and faculty member Dr Girish Kumar. They were supported by the Integrated Tribal Development Project officer, teachers of MRS and DLSA staff members.



To recall, last year, V Vinodhini, of Mele Mulli Tribal Settlement at Chavadiyoor in Attappadi, had secured admission at Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, after excelling in the state-level entrance test, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.