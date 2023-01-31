Nearly 100 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi area of Wayanad district of Kerala suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea plus developed abdominal pain over the last few days. Following this, the State Health Department visited the place and intensified preventive measures. A large number of students from the boarding school were hospitalised over the weekend at the Vythiri Taluk hospital. Reports suspect case of food poisoning, as stated in a report by PTI.

Consequently, an expert team from the Health Department carried out an inspection, a release issued by the district administration stated. In this regard, the team collected drinking water samples from the institution and sent them for a test at the Kozhikode Regional Public Health Lab. Further, stool and blood samples of the children were sent to the Alappuzha Institute of Virology and the Bathery Public Health Lab respectively, the release added.

Giving more details about the symptoms, the release further said that one child displayed symptoms of being ill on January 24, 11 on January 27, 20 on January 29 and 66 on Monday, January 30 of the total of 98 students, who were admitted to the Taluk hospital. Although none of the children were in serious condition, they were being monitored, said the district administration.



Meanwhile, students, teachers, parents and kitchen workers at the institute were instructed to take precautions, it added. There were 486 students studying at the government-run boarding school, as stated in a report by PTI.