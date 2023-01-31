The results day for candidates who took the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA (Chartered Accountant) Foundation exam is inching closer. The ICAI is expected to release ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 on February 3 or February 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation examination can check the results on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website — icai.org

2. Login with the necessary details

3. Click on submit

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Download for future reference

The Chairman of the Committee for Members of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, announced the expected date of the result via his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb , pls wait for official announcements.” (sic) To recall, earlier, he tweeted that the CA Foundation result will be released between January 30 and February 6, 2023.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022, at various exam centres across the country, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times. The result will consist of their name, roll number, overall marks and passing status.