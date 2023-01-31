The contract period of 3,720 contract lecturers and about 315 part-time lecturers who are teaching inter-subjects for the academic year 2022-23 will end tomorrow (January 31) before the end of the academic year. As never before, the contract will end three months before the academic year, it will impact the studies of the poor students directly during the examination period. Moreover, the Junior lecturers (JLs) are expressing concern about their livelihood during the two to three months up to renewal and are demanding to abolish GO RT No 29 by which their services were terminated, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

It's a very big task to handle all the students by the regular lecturers for revision and so on, as regular lecturers are in a very low percentage of just 10 and several colleges have not yet completed the syllabus. Hence, students are worried about their exams and their parents are worried about the future of their children. Moreover, it seems likely that the government will also face difficulties such as a lack of examiners and staff for spot valuation of these students. Meanwhile, the pre-final examinations commenced on Monday, January 30, followed by practical exams which commence on February 20.

Previously, the contract which started each June lasted till the end of April only, after 10 months contract will be concluded and then will be renewed. But, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enhanced the contract period from 10 to 12 months with only 10 days gap for renewal which has been a boon to the Contract Junior Lecturers. It was applicable continuously for the last two years but in the current academic year, their contract started as usual, but the GO RT NO 29 poured water on their hopes, which stated that the contract is only for 10 months and will conclude on January 31.

What are the consequences?

Contract Junior Lecturer, of Government Junior College, Pedana, MV Gnaneswar said, "If our contract ends from January 31, all the poor children studying in the government junior colleges will get affected due to lack of supervision during crucial exams time. They are continuing their studies depending on the contract lecturers who are more than 90% in government colleges across the state. We also depended on the same profession and don't know anything else. So the government has to change their policy of 10 months and implement an allowance for 12 months will help us."

A part-time lecturer at Government Junior College, Pedana, Niranjan Varadu said, "I am a part-time lecturer and our part-timers work more than the others. Though our monthly payment is very less we are doing our level best for the sake of students, this year, the decision of the officials to end the contract by January 31 has become a burden on us. It shows the impact on hundreds of our families and thousands of students."

State Vice-President of the Government Contract Lecturers Association, Rentapalli Vijaya Bheri, said, "It is shocking to us that the officials have changed the 12 months contract system introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which brought happiness after two decades of joining. With the acts of the Board of Intermediate, the teachers and also the students will lose a lot. We request the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and instruct the officials to abolish the GO RT NO 29 which was issued against his boon. We demand the board officials take back the GO 29 if not will stage a protest for our labile."

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director, of Intermediate Education, Ch Tata Rao said that they appealed to the government for the extension of the period of the contract as well as the part-time lecturers and are waiting for the response of the government, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.