The newly elected Indian Medical Association (IMA) Secretary of the Thoothukudi chapter, Dr S Sivasailam, said that the chapter of IMA will focus on creating awareness about road accidents and drug addiction prevalent among the student community. New individuals were elected as the association's new heads. In this regard, during an annual function of Thoothukudi district, IMA members Dr S Marimathu, Dr S Sivasailam and Dr Aarathy Kannan were unanimously elected as President, Secretary and Treasurer, respectively, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Former National President Dr Arulraj, State President Elect Dr KM Abul Hasan, State Vice-President Dr Thiraviyam Mohan, State Secretary Dr NRTR Thiagarajan and State Treasurer Dr Alaga Venkatesan were the guests of honour for the occasion. Further, after taking charge, IMA District Secretary Dr Sivasailam, who is also a psychiatrist, said that the association has resolved to organise campaigns at schools and colleges about the lives lost due to road accidents and drug abuses, which has been a growing concern in the coastal city.

Additionally, sharing more, Dr Sivasailam said, the students need to be aware of road safety norms so as to avoid complications and disabilities that follow road accidents. Similarly, addiction to mobile phones and tobacco products have wreaked havoc in youngsters' lives. There are incidents of tobacco addictions causing cancer at a very young age, he noted.

Moreover, talking about the crime rate, Dr Sivasailam said that as per reports, the crime rate of the age group between 14 to 17 years has steadily increased in the past couple of years. As addiction to drugs has been a major reason for juvenile crimes in society, awareness programmes might work as early intervention, he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.