The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the final answer key for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) examinations today, January 30. Following this, those candidates who are waiting for the answer key can access it via the official websites — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed. iitb.ac.in

Steps to download answer key:

1. Visit the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed. iitb.ac.in

2. On the home page, click on the final answer key

3. Answer key will appear on the screen

4. Download it for future reference

Earlier, the draft answer keys for UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 examinations were announced on January 24 and the final answer key is prepared by taking into consideration the objections raised by the candidates against the draft answer keys. According to the official schedule, cut-off marks (Part-A) for both exams will be announced on February 9.

As per the official notice, the final results for UCEED 2023 will be announced on March 9 and CEED 2023 results will be declared on March 7. To recall, the UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations were conducted on Sunday, January 22.

The total marks for UCEED 2023 was 240 and for CEED 2023, it was 200 marks. While releasing the CEED and UCEED 2023 question papers, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has also made the marking schemes available, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.