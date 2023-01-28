The Tamil Nadu government's "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme, which aims to prepare students for the workforce by enhancing their professional skills, has been expanded to include Arts and Science colleges, according to an IANS report.



Previously, the scheme was only available to 3 lakh engineering students, but with the new extension, 4.5 lakh Arts and Science students will also be able to participate. As a result, a total of 7.5 lakh students will now be able to benefit from the programme.



The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is the nodal organisation for the promotion of the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme and under the scheme, it is at present providing training in areas such as information technology, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, manufacturing, banking and finance, green energy, logistics, electrical and electronic engineering, personality development, and preparation for competitive exams.



Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced it on March 1, 2022, primarily intending to cater to engineering students after there were major complaints of engineering graduates lacking professional skills. As per the IANS report, the scheme aided in upskilling several students and helped them gain confidence in job interviews.



Additionally, TNSDC is also providing jobs to students who have undergone training under the scheme, mainly in the areas of construction, the leather industry, automotive, banking, financial and insurance services. The authorities are currently trying to open space for more job opportunities for students in other sectors.