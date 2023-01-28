An FIR has been lodged against two individuals for brutally killing a dog on the college premises of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi, states an IANS report.



The preliminary investigations indicate that the wardens, Nagaraj and Rajesh, were responsible for the brutal killing of a dog on the college grounds of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi. The act was caught on video and has since been widely shared online. This has caused public outrage, with many condemning the cruelty of the act.



A formal complaint has been filed against the individuals responsible for the brutal killing of a dog at the Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi. The complaint was lodged by animal lover, Manjula Karkera, at the Shirva police station of Kapu Taluk in Udupi. The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act.



According to Babita Madhavraj, head of the Madhvaraj Animal Care Trust and animal rights lawyer, the accused, Nagaraj and Rajesh, brutally beat the dog to death and disposed of the body in a gunny sack in a college vehicle. Madhavraj has called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, and many other animal lovers have also strongly condemned the brutal act.