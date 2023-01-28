With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate 2023 approaching on March 1, 2023, dental surgery aspirants continue to demand an extension of eligibility criteria and a deferment of the exam. According to the information bulletin released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the cut-off date for completion of the internship to be eligible for NEET MDS 2023 is March 31, 2023.

However, students are saying that the internship that many of them are currently pursuing will only end in April-May owing to a disruption in their academic calendar due to COVID-19 for the past few years, they demand a postponement of the exam.

#PostponeNEETMDS2023

Students took to Twitter to share their concerns with the hashtag #PostponeNEETMDS2023. "Sir, we are left with the last two days for registration. Since notification is out, we are addressing our issues with NEET MDS 2023, interns of 2017 batch, no one is there to respond," posted Fatima (@Indiandr1) on Twitter.

"We request @NBEMS_INDIA @MoHFW_ INDIA to quickly take action on the ineligibility of so many #neetmds2023 interns. Last date of form filling up is getting close. Confusion and anxiety level of ineligible students are increasing. # JusticeForStudents EXTEND NEET MDS INTERNSHIP DATES ASAP," posted All India Students Dental Association (@dentodontics) on Twitter.

Another aspirant, Likitha (@LikithaSuram) tweeted, "I am a NEET MDS aspirant. Our internship academic year ends by April 12. Due to this we are not eligible for NEET MDS as eligibility criteria is given as March 31 ,we are lagging behind due to pandemic and our university delayed results. Please extend eligibility criteria," in a tweet.

In a statement earlier, aspirants said that interns from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are not eligible for the exam. "A midway solution in the best interest of most of the aspirants is to extend the eligibility of NEET MDS 2023 until June 30, 2023, and defer the exam for six to eight weeks to decrease the wait-out time after the exam which would be four months at the very least," NEET MDS aspirants said in the statement.