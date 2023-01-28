In Sangli, Maharashtra, thirty-six students fell ill owing to suspected food poisoning on Friday, January 27, said an official. All thirty-six students were sent to the hospital. As many as 35 of the students were discharged after their treatment while one student has been kept under observation, added the official.

The food poisoning incident took place at Wanlesswadi High School. The students of Classes V and VII had dal and rice that was prepared in a central kitchen run by a self-help group. The education officer of the primary section Mohan Gaikwad said, "After having the mid-day meal, 36 students complained of stomach ache and nausea, and many of them vomited. One child is still hospitalised for stomach pain. Saline has been administered to him and his condition is stable," stated a report by PTI.

"Food samples from the school and the central kitchen have been sent to a lab for tests. A three-member committee has been formed to probe the matter," Gaikwad added, as reported by PTI.

In a similar recent incident, students from the Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential School in Hyderabad protested stating that earthworms were found in the food and when they complained to the warden, they were told to simply remove the earthworms and eat the rest of the food.