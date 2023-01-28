Delhi University (DU) formed a 7-member committee today, January 28, to investigate the unrest that unfurled outside the Faculty of Arts building on January 27 over the attempted screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi, stated an ANI report.



According to a notification released by DU, the panel, which is presided over by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi, has been formed to enforce discipline and preserve law and order on campus. The committee has been further instructed to submit its report to Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, by January 30, 5 pm.



The ANI report quotes from the notification, "The Committee may specifically look into the incident of the 27th of January, 2023 which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate No. 4, University of Delhi."



The notification lists other members of the committee and they include Professor Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor, Professor Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work, Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirorimal College, and Gaje Singh, Chief Security Officer.



On Friday, January 27, unrest unfurled on the campus of DU in front of the Faculty of the Arts building ahead of the call for the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi by the National Student's Union of India-Kerala Student's Union (NSUI-KSU) were detained. Additionally, section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed at the Faculty of the Arts and a heavy security force was stationed outside the North campus.



The administration maintains that the police were called to restore law and order as outsiders were trying to screen the controversial documentary.