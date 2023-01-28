Students of Kozhikode, Kerala protested after the police prevented the BBC documentary on Modi from being screened on the campus of the Kozhikode Medical College. On Thursday, January 26, at night, the screening was organised under the direction of the college student union. The documentary screening was halted by the police to prevent scuffles after it was made clear that they had not granted permission for it to be shown at night.



The students claimed that while screening the documentary India: The Modi Question close to the hostel, the police shouted at them and asked them if they were SDPI union members before taking the equipment set up for the screening. "The BJP-Yuvamorcha workers and policemen reached the venue before the screening of the documentary and the police didn't allow us to proceed. When we questioned them about what the problem was, they asked us whether we were SDPI workers. They cited chances of violent incidents as reasons for cancelling the screening. We asked the police that the BJP-Yuvamorcha workers from outside the campus should be sent back first. But the police behaved rudely and took our projector and speakers into custody," said Fiona Joseph, a third-year MBBS student and also college union vice chairperson.



However, after the police and the BJP workers left the campus, the students set up another area on the campus for the documentary screening, and they watched it there, stated a report by The New Indian Express.