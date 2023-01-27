Today is D-Day for any young one who is excited to interact with the Prime Minister. Wondering what it is? Well, it is Pariksha Pe Charcha day. This event, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a movement to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. Efforts are made to bring together students, parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.

This movement is inspired by the PM's book, Exam Warriors. Further, the Prime Minister urges everyone to see exams from the right perspective, rather than making it a life-and-death situation punctuated by undue stress and pressure. But what exactly do we know about this? Which edition is this and what are its details? What The FAQ is here to disclose all the details.

Where is this taking place?

This event is happening at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi and it will be telecasted live on Door Darshan and other major TV channels.



What is new in this edition?

This is the sixth edition and on popular demand, the PM will interact with parents and teachers as well along with students.



Who can interact with PM?

The movement is open for school students of Classes IX to XII. These students will be allowed to interact with the PM.



How can one participate in it?

By participating and submitting responses to any one of the themes provided to them, students can apply for this. Additionally, students may also submit their questions to the Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Moreover, parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries via the online activities designed exclusively for them.

Registration for the 6th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) began on November 25 and closed on December 30. With this, the Union Education Minister informed that about 38.80 lakh registrations have taken place and, out of this, more than 16 lakhs are from state boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022, he added. Further, the registrations have been received from 155 countries.

Also, the NCERT shortlisted 20 lakh questions which are from various topics.

What are the issues being discussed?

Topics which will be discussed range from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection and so on.

What is the reward?

There are a number of activities conducted for groups and individuals along with many campaigns and topics for discussion. So winners of the activities/competitions will get the opportunity to be a direct participant in the Pariksha Pe Charcha event along with the Prime Minister.

Additionally, each winner will get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation. Further, a small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

Also, each of these special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister. And it is not over yet! Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit.

What are the themes for 2023?

Children: Know your freedom fighters; our culture is our pride; My book, my inspiration; Save environment for future generations; My life, my health; Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?; My start-up dream; STEM education/education without boundaries; toys and games for learning in schools

Parents: My Child, my teacher; Adult education — making everyone literate; Learning and growing together

Teachers: Our heritage; Enabling learning environment; Education for skilling; Lesser curricular load and No fear for exams

When did Pariksha Pe Charcha begin?

The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha started in 2018 and has been an annual event every year.