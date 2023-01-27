Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of hard work and integrity during his address at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' on Friday, January 27. He stated that times have changed and that cheating during exams will not lead to success in life, as one must face examinations at every stage of life.



"Students must understand that time has changed, and they will have to face exams at every phase of life. That is why the one who cheats can clear one or two exams but will never be able to pass life," said PM Modi. He added, "One should never opt for shortcuts in life because those who work hard will certainly have a blessed life, a life filled with colours," stated a report by ANI.



Talking more about students cheating in exams, he further stated, "Some students use their creativity to 'cheat' in examinations, but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they can achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves. Those who work hard will certainly have a blessed life, a life filled with colours."



Talking about a difference of one or two marks in an examination he said that the slight difference does not matter. He said, "The difference of 2-3 marks in exams between you and your peers doesn't matter in life in the long run. Those who are dedicated will definitely achieve the best."



Responding to a question from students about hard work and smart work, he said that "smartly hard work" should be done to achieve desired results.



"First understand the work... We should also focus on what we need. If I want to achieve something, I have to focus on a specific area... only then results will come. We should do 'smartly hard work only then we will get good results," said PM Modi. "There are people, who work very hard; for some, 'hard work' doesn't even exist in their life's dictionary; some hardly work smart, and some smartly work hard! We should learn the nuances of these aspects and should work accordingly to achieve the desired results," Modi said, stated the ANI report.



He also urged the students to never underestimate their potential. He said, "Our country, which the world called 'Average' is shining globally now! So, never underestimate your potential. Times change and everyone has some extraordinary skills; the thing is that you need to recognize those." Talking about criticisms and obstruction, he advised parents to give criticism positively and constructively.



Modi also appealed to the student not to pay attention to habitual critics. "Don't pay attention to habitual critics. We should never lose our focus. I also urge the parents that they cannot 'mould' their children through gossip," he added, as reported by ANI.