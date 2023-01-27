The registration window for the NEET PG 2023 exam closes today, January 27 at 11:55 pm. Candidates who are yet to register can do so by visiting the official National Board of Examination (NBE) website natboard.edu.in.

Here are the steps to register:

1. Open the NBE website

2. On the home page, click the NEET-PG tab under the Entrance Examinations section

3. Click the Application link option on the left-hand side of the page

4. Enter the registration details and submit

5. Login and fill up the application form

6. Pay the fees and submit

7. Download the completed application

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application with them for future reference. The application editing window for all paid applications will be open from January 30 to February 3. However, "Any information/documents can be edited except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number and Test City," reads the official NEET PG 2023 information bulletin. Therefore candidates are advised to be careful.

A final application edit window to rectify images of photos, thumb impressions and signatures shall be opened from February 14-17. Then the admit card is scheduled to be released on February 27. NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5.