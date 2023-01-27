Today, January 27, is the last date to register for the National Board of Examinations Fellowship Entrance Test (NBE FET) 2022 exam. Interested candidates can apply till 11:55 pm through the official NBE website natboard.edu.in.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click the FET 2022 tab on the home page under the Entrance Examination section

3. Register through the available link

4. Login and fill up the application form

5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

6. Submit the completed application and download it

The application fee is Rs 4,250 for all Indian candidates, while it is Rs 44,250 (37,500+18 per cent GST) for international candidates. The payment deadline ends along with the application deadline.

Students who have obtained a recognized postgraduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/ DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification by December 31, 2022, can apply for FET 2022. Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of the exam will be disqualified.

NBE FET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 10 and the admit card will be released on February 4. The result is expected to be released by February 28, 2023.