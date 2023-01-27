The Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata smoothly hosted the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi without encountering any opposition from the local government or any organisations opposed to the film's content. The Students' Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(M)'s student arm, sponsored the screening of India: The Modi Question on Thursday, January 26, night, stated a report by IANS.

According to Suvankar Majumdar, a member of the SFI's zonal committee for JU, there were more than 200 university students there. "The screening was conducted peacefully without any resistance or disturbance," he added.

The SFI stated that the screening of the documentary will be held on the campus of Presidency University on Friday, January 27. The screening will take place at the campus of the university's badminton court at 4.00 pm, SFI's Kolkata district President Debanjan Dey told IANS. "A formal email informing the PU authorities of the proposed event has already been sent," he added.

On Thursday, January 26, there was mild tension at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) separately screened The Kashmir Files and the banned BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots, on campus. There were reports of clashes there. The Central government had earlier termed the BBC documentary as propaganda against the Prime Minister and the country.

