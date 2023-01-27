On Thursday, January 26, there was mild slight tension at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) separately screened The Kashmir Files and the banned BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots on campus.

Students from the ABVP organised a protest in front of the main entrance to the campus and claimed that the college security staff were preventing them from entering. Sharavan B Raj, a member of the ABVP central working committee, said, “Hindrances were created on the instructions of the university Vice-Chancellor. Due to this, the screening of The Kashmir Files depicting the exodus of Kashmiri migrants in the 1990s was delayed for an hour."



The conflict between the two student groups arose following the recent screening of India: The Modi Question, the banned documentary, in the Velivada block of the campus. In response, Anupam Kher's film was to be screened, according to the ABVP.



The planned location for both movie screenings, the north complex, was buzzing with excitement and tension in the time leading up to the incidents. Before the screening, SFI activists organised a rally to celebrate Republic Day by upholding the ideals of the Indian Constitution from the North Hostel block to the block's shopping centre. However, they later let visitors know that the screening's location had changed, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



The official word